In Her Shoes: Sanaa Lathan
In the latest installment of In Her Shoes, the Cut’s editor-in-chief, Lindsay Peoples Wagner, welcomes actress Sanaa Lathan, known for her iconic roles in Love & Basketball, Alien vs. Predator, and, more recently, Netflix’s Nappily Ever After. She speaks to Lindsay about embracing natural hair, being one of the only Black women to save the world in Hollywood films, and cementing her new directing career with an upcoming adaptation of Angie Thomas’s novel On The Come Up.www.thecut.com
Comments / 0