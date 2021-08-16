Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

Coronavirus: Feds seize thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vdm1h_0bTSGeLZ00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Port of Memphis has emerged as a smuggling hotspot for counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards, with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seizing more than 3,000 of the fake cards, en route to recipients nationwide, to date.

In a Friday statement, CBP officials confirmed the packages originated in Shenzhen, China, and indicate interest in evading proof-of-vaccination restrictions to enter certain establishments, schools and public spaces remains high even as the highly transmissible delta variant fuels a surge in new COVID-19 infections nationwide.

“These vaccinations are free and available everywhere,” Michael Neipert, CBP area port director of Memphis, said in the statement. “If you do not wish to receive a vaccine, that is your decision. But don’t order a counterfeit, waste my [officers’] time, break the law and misrepresent yourself.”

According to the agency, 121 packages of the fake cards - ranging in bundle size from 20 to 100 - have been confiscated to date. Despite featuring a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention logo, however, the shipments’ Chinese origins, rather than the CDC or another medical organization, tipped off officers to the smuggling attempts, The Washington Post reported.

Meanwhile, the fake forms were also riddled with misspellings, unfinished words and inaccurate Spanish translations, the agency stated.

According to WSMV, the counterfeit forms, at least 20 of which were bound for Nashville, included blanks in the following spots:

  • Recipient’s name and birthdate.
  • Vaccine maker.
  • Lot number.
  • Date and place the shot was given.

The FBI has warned the public since March that making or buying fake COVID-19 vaccination cards is a crime, punishable under Section 1017 of the U.S. Code’s Title 18 and other applicable laws. The practice violates the unauthorized use of an official government agency’s seal, which can result in a fine and up to five years in prison, the Post reported.

Meanwhile, Neipert stated that the CBP remains committed to stopping the smuggling attempts and “helping to protect our communities,” but his agitation with the diversion of resources was evident.

“Just know that when you order a fake vaxx card, you are using my officers’ time as they also seize fentanyl and methamphetamines,” he said.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
44K+
Followers
59K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
Memphis, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Memphis, TN
Coronavirus
Memphis, TN
Health
Memphis, TN
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Counterfeit#Covid 19#Vaccinations#Cbp#Chinese#Cdc#The Washington Post#Spanish#Wsmv#Fbi#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
China
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
everythinglubbock.com

Feds seize nearly half a million dollars in hidden cash from bus headed to Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A southbound operation at the Presidio, Texas, port of entry netted federal officials $465,755 in undeclared cash this week. The seized currency was in 14 bundles in a wall behind the vehicle’s restroom; the two bus drivers were arrested, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
POTUSWashington Times

New wave of COVID-19 is not the fault of the unvaccinated

Why are President Joe Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention publicly blaming and shaming “unvaccinated Americans” for this new wave of COVID-19? It’s time to think. Our own government is trying to demonize one group of Americans. Why?. This lie is so over-the-top, Pinocchio...
LifestyleNBC News

2 travelers who used fake vaccine cards to enter Canada from U.S. fined nearly $16,000

Two airline passengers entering Canada from the United States were fined nearly $16,000 each for submitting fake vaccination cards and Covid-19 test results, officials said. The passengers also failed to stay at government-authorized accommodations, as is also required by the country’s government, Canada’s public health agency said Friday. The passengers,...
Public HealthNew York Post

Anti-vax nurse injects 8,600 with saline instead of COVID vaccine: police

She gave them a false sense of immunity. A German nurse is being investigated for allegedly injecting thousands of people with a placebo instead of the coronavirus vaccine. Based on witness testimony, police investigator Peter Beer said there was “a reasonable suspicion” that the rogue medical professional had administered shots of saline solution to up to 8,600 patients who were slated to receive the COVID jab, Reuters reported.
Hawaii StateKHON2

More visitors to Hawaii arrested for having fake COVID vaccination cards

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two more people have been arrested and charged for falsifying vaccination cards in order to travel to Hawaii. Court documents show Enzo and Daniela Dalmazzo were arrested on Wednesday in Honolulu for having fake vaccination cards. Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up...
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

COVID-19 Vaccine Scandal: Nurse is Suspected to Have Injected Thousands of People With Salt Water Instead of the Real Doses

Going to get vaccinated for COVID but instead receiving an injection with saline solution may sound amusing to many of us. But it’s what supposedly happened to thousands of Germans. A nurse is suspected of having replaced over 8,500 vaccine doses with salt water, as health officials from the German state of Lower Saxony report.

Comments / 0

Community Policy