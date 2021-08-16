China HGS: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.730-$0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NYSE:ESE traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.06. 318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,229. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $115.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.17 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.