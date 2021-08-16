Cancel
China HGS: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

 4 days ago

HANZHONG, China (AP) _ China HGS Real Estate Inc. (HGSH) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $3.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Hanzhong, China-based company said it had net income of 14 cents per share. The real estate developer posted...

