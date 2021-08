There was a shock recoupling in the Love Island villa tonight, and it saw Priya having to choose between super keen Matthew, and new boy Brett. After a (boring) date with Brett where they discussed university and looking lustfully into each other's eyes, Matthew tried to keep sticking it on Priya as he clearly became quite intimidated and realised that actually, despite the peck they'd had earlier on (which Priya wasn't super keen on), Brett could be a threat.