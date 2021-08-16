Mike Pompeo says President Biden is 'leading with weakness' as Taliban take over Afghanistan
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized President Joe Biden as "leading with weakness" following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. "This is a horrific set of foreign policy,” Pompeo said. “It is leading with weakness, it is begging, it is apologizing for America. Not only is it a bad idea, it is dangerous, as you can see from what’s happening in Afghanistan today.www.butlercountytimesgazette.com
