Colorado Springs, CO

Woman killed in Saturday night crash identified

By Hugh Johnson hugh.johnson@gazette.com
Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe El Paso County Coroner's office has identified a woman who died in a Saturday-night crash in northeastern Colorado Springs, officials announced Monday. At about 10:10 p.m. Saturday, Corri Davis, 44, was driving northbound in her Jeep Wrangler on Charlotte Parkway when her vehicle was hit by a Ford Excursion headed east on Stetson Hills Boulevard. Davis was ejected from her Jeep and died at the scene despite witnesses attempts to help her, police said.

gazette.com

