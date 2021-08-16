Cancel
Irwin, PA

Irwin hires cop, code enforcement officer

By Joe Napsha
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
Irwin officials recently hired a new police officer, a new code enforcement officer and a new planning and zoning manager.

Charles Hume was hired at council’s Aug. 11 meeting as the fulltime planning and zoning manager at a rate of $20.69 an hour, replacing Justin Kachmarek, who left the borough for another job.

Matt Sever was hired as a full-time code enforcement officer at a rate of $18 an hour, replacing Donald Harvey, who left the position in May

David Pine was hired as a part-time police officer at a rate of $22.88 an hour. Pine replaces Eric Ziska, who was hired recently as a full-time officer.

Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

