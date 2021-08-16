Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Trump follows Biden speech by blasting 'grossly incompetent' Afghanistan withdrawal

By Jake Dima
Posted by 
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CwypQ_0bTSEOUT00


Former President Donald Trump followed President Joe Biden's speech on the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan with a brief message on Monday, criticizing the U.S. military withdrawal from the country.

"It's not that we left Afghanistan," Trump said in his latest tweemail. "It's the grossly incompetent way we left!"

The United States has deployed roughly 7,000 troops , including multiple Marine battalions and the Army's 82nd Airborne, to facilitate the hasty exit of embassy diplomats and others as the Taliban conquered Kabul, leaving residents scrambling to flee the embattled nation.

Biden returned to the White House, after spending the weekend at Camp David, to deliver an address to the nation about Afghanistan, saying he stands "squarely behind" his decision to end the U.S. war-fighting mission in the country ahead of a deadline of Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

BIDEN: AFGHAN GOVERNMENT COLLAPSED 'MORE QUICKLY THAN WE ANTICIPATED'

"Our mission in Afghanistan was never supposed to have been nation-building," Biden said in the televised national address. "It was never supposed to be creating a unified, centralized democracy. Our only vital national interest in Afghanistan remains today what it has always been: preventing a terrorist attack on American homeland."

"There was only a cold reality of either following through on the agreement to withdraw our forces or escalating the conflict and sending thousands more American troops back into combat in Afghanistan, lurching into the third decade of conflict," he added. "I stand squarely behind my decision."

Biden was met with some criticism for how he deflected blame despite the withdrawal, which was set in motion by the Trump administration, and the Taliban takeover taking place under his watch as president.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"The president said that the buck stopped with him, but, in fact, the speech was full of finger-pointing and blame, especially for the Afghans," CNN's Jake Tapper said shortly after Biden's speech.

"Mr. Biden also focused on the larger decision to end the U.S. presence in Afghanistan, that was, in fact, his larger focus, whether or not the U.S. should continue to be there, he did not really get into or accept any blame for the catastrophic exit that we have been watching on television in the last several days," Tapper added.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 241

WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
129K+
Followers
48K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jake Tapper
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Marine#Airborne#The White House#Afghan#American#Afghans#Cnn#Washington Examiner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Army
Related
POTUSWashington Times

Biden blames Trump for exposing his career of carnage

Joe Biden’s 50-year career in Washington will forever be remembered for the images of a U.S. transport plane rumbling down the runway in Kabul as hopeless Afghan citizens cling to the landing gear. It takes decades of death and false promises to whip up that level of desperation. As harrowing...
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

The most useless vice president of the century

While anywhere between 10,000 and 40,000 Americans have less than a fortnight to escape Afghanistan before President Joe Biden's withdrawal deadline, the president is missing in action. The only person even more unseen than Biden, who emerged from hibernation in Camp David for fewer than 20 minutes of remarks on Monday, is Vice President Kamala Harris. The supposedly "historic" vice president who boasted of being the "last person in the room" when her boss decided on the Afghanistan withdrawal has not held a public event in nearly a week.
Nashville, TNtennesseestar.com

Congressman Tim Burchett Predicts Biden Administration Will Become Obama 2.0 With America’s Checkbook in Reaction to Afghanistan

Live from Music Row Wednesday morning on The Tennessee Star Report with Michael Patrick Leahy – broadcast on Nashville’s Talk Radio 98.3 and 1510 WLAC weekdays from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. – host Leahy welcomed Congressman Tim Burchett (R-TN-02) to the newsmaker line to get his reaction to Joe Biden’s abrupt decision to remove American forces from Afghanistan last week and its repercussions.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Joe Biden is facing a crisis of competence

President Joe Biden tried to build a narrative around competency based on his history in public service during the 2020 campaign, but his first term has been complicated by several issues that call that campaign promise into question. In the latest episode of The Point, CNN’s Chris Cillizza examines how Biden’s handling of Covid-19, Afghanistan and other policies have weakened the President’s approval.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden says "I don't know how" U.S. could have left Afghanistan without "chaos ensuing""

President Biden on Wednesday declined an opportunity to say he would have done anything in Afghanistan differently, insisting he doesn't know how the U.S. could withdraw from Afghanistan without "chaos ensuing." The president made the comments in an interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos, the first time he's taken questions from a journalist since the Taliban took over Afghanistan.

Comments / 241

Community Policy