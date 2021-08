(Washington, DC) — The Biden administration is announcing what they seem proud to describe as a historic increase in food stamps. The New York Times reports the increase that will take effect later this year will raise the average monthly benefit from just over 120 dollars to more than 150 dollars. Food stamp dependency is not new to Biden. During the Presidential campaign, Donald Trump referred to Obama during the Obama-Biden administration, as ‘the Food Stamp President” as record numbers of Americans became dependent on this government. Food stamps, also known as SNAP the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, are used by more than 40-million Americans, over ten-percent of the population.