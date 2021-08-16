Cancel
Michigan Football: Ranking The Most Difficult Road Games Of 2021

By Christopher Breiler
The Michigan football program has one of the toughest schedules in all of college football once again heading into the 2021 season. In total, the Wolverines will face five preseason AP top 25 opponents during the regular season - including No. 4 Ohio State, at No. 12 Wisconsin, No. 17 Indiana, at No. 19 Penn State and No. 20 Washington.

When it comes to the road schedule specifically, Michigan will need to navigate through some extremely tough environments if it hopes to have any shot at capturing its first conference title since 2004.

Here's where Michigan's five road opponents rank in terms of the challenge they'll pose to the Wolverines in 2021.

5. at Nebraska

  • Date: Oct. 9
  • Location: Lincoln (Neb.)
  • All-time record vs Nebraska: 5-4
  • Last meeting: Michigan 56, Nebraska 10
  • Last Michigan road win: 2012
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GEiPe_0bTSCmGX00
Sam McKewon

The Cornhuskers have been a miserable football program under the leadership of head coach Scott Frost. Entering his fourth year in Lincoln, Frost is still searching for his first winning season and recently landed a spot on CBS Sports' hot seat rankings for coaches heading into 2021.

That certainly doesn't mean it's going to be an easy trip for Harbaugh - who also made the CBS Sports' list - and the Wolverines. Struggling or not, it's tough to win football games in Lincoln when you're the visiting team and there's 90,000 rabid Cornhusker fans packed into Memorial Stadium.

Beyond the tough environment is the actual scheduling of the game itself. Before meeting with Nebraska on Oct. 9, Michigan will square off against No. 12 Wisconsin in Madison on Oct. 2 - a place where Michigan hasn't won a football game since 2001. Don't be surprised if the outcome of the Wisconsin game - for better or worse - has a big impact on how Michigan performs the following week against Nebraska.

4. at Maryland

  • Date: Nov. 20
  • Location: College Park (Md.)
  • All-time record vs Maryland: 8-1
  • Last meeting: Michigan 38, Maryland 7
  • Last Michigan road win: 2019
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R5LMZ_0bTSCmGX00
Detroit Free Press

There's not much that needs to be said about this one. Maryland has talent, but Michigan is simply the better team. The problem for Michigan here is that this game takes place the week before that week.

After taking a year off in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the rivalry between Michigan and Ohio State is set to resume in Ann Arbor on Nov. 27. Given all that's at stake, it's easy to imagine a scenario where Michigan gets caught napping against a sometimes pesky Maryland football team.

3. at Michigan State

  • Date: Oct. 30
  • Location: East Lansing (Mich.)
  • All-time record vs Michigan State: 71-37
  • Last meeting: Michigan 24, Michigan State 27
  • Last Michigan road win: 2018
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TMa4d_0bTSCmGX00
Mike Mulholland | MLive.com

Yes, all games in college football are "must-win" games - but that is especially true when it comes to this one.

First year head coach Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans marched into Michigan Stadium and embarrassed the heavily favored Wolverines in 2020 - capturing the coveted Paul Bunyan Trophy in the process. The shocking win for Tucker sent a clear message that the Spartans have no intention of surrendering the state to big brother anytime soon.

On the flip side, it was arguably the worst loss of Harbaugh's coaching tenure - falling as a 21-point favorite to a rival with a first-year head coach in a "rebuild" year. The cloud of the COVID-19 pandemic and the oddity of the 2020 season likely softened much of the blowback that would have occurred during a normal year, but that won't be the case in 2021.

Put simply, Michigan has to win this football game.

2. at No. 19 Penn State

  • Date: Nov. 13
  • Location: University Park (Pa.)
  • All-time record vs Penn State: 14-10
  • Last meeting: Michigan 17, Penn State 27
  • Last Michigan road win: 2015
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FiCtw_0bTSCmGX00
Alex Bauer | Onward State

Penn State got off to a really, really bad start in 2020. Historically bad. Head coach James Franklin and the Nittany Lions began the season with an 0-5 record, the worst starting record in program history. It wasn't until week six that Penn State finally captured it's first win of the year, defeating Michigan in Ann Arbor by a score of 27-17.

The rivalry shifts back to Happy Valley in 2021, with Michigan looking to end a two-game skid against PSU and notch its first win in Beaver Stadium since 2015. Easier said than done.

1. at No. 12 Wisconsin

  • Date: Oct. 2
  • Location: Madison (Wis.)
  • All-time record vs Wisconsin: 51-17-1
  • Last meeting: Michigan 11, Wisconsin 49
  • Last Michigan road win: 2001
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mh60u_0bTSCmGX00
Jeff Hanisch, USA Today Sports

The Badgers absolutely dismantled the Wolverines in 2020, marching into the Big House and handing Michigan an historic 49-11 loss - one that included the largest halftime deficit for Michigan at home since Michigan Stadium opened in 1927.

Things don't get any easier for Michigan in 2021, as the Wolverines travel to Camp Randall on Oct. 2 to face the Badgers. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is 0-3 against Wisconsin on the road, while Michigan is 0-5 against Wisconsin on the road since 2005 and hasn't won a game in Madison since 2001.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
Related
WolverineDigest

Three Encouraging Things Mike Hart Said About The Running Back Rotation

Michigan's rushing production over the last few years has been pretty bad. In 2019 Michigan was No. 77 in the country at running the ball and last year they were even lower, down at No. 95. The rotation during the last two seasons was questionable at best and at times it seemed like Jay Harbaugh almost forgot who was available to him.
Michigan StatePosted by
WolverineDigest

Ten Burning Michigan Football Questions As The Season Approaches

When you look at Michigan football as it prepares for the 2021 season, you can't help but be curious about A LOT of things. If Cade McNamara truly is the starting quarterback, will he be the guy for all 12 regular season games? Will Michigan's defense be better in year one under Mike Macdonald than it was last year under Don Brown? Who was the best offseason hire? How many uniform combinations will Michigan wear this fall? Is Michigan good enough to compete for a Big Ten title? And finally, are you believing the preseason, fall camp talk?
WolverineDigest

Why Denard Robinson Is The Greatest Michigan Football Player Of All Time

I understand that this is likely an unpopular opinion among the Wolverine faithful, but the greatest player in Michigan Football history might not be Charles Woodson. Please take a moment to gather yourself at this point before reading any further. Perhaps no player in Michigan Football history is more revered...
WolverineDigest

'It's Incomplete': Aidan Hutchinson On Michigan Career, Legacy

When you're a football player at the University of Michigan, "legacy" is something you're probably find yourself discussing often. With such a rich history of success and tradition, there's a certain expectation - and pressure - that comes with wearing the winged helmet. Perhaps no other player understands that expectation...
Michigan StatePosted by
WolverineDigest

Michigan's History With The AP Poll

For the first time since 2015, the Michigan Wolverines are nowhere to be found on the preseason Associated Press Top 25 released on Tuesday. Following a brutal 2-4 record during the 2020 season, complete restructuring of the assistant coaching staff and questions marks at several key positions, analysts are skeptical at best when it comes to the Wolverines in 2021.
Michigan StatePosted by
WolverineDigest

Former Michigan Players Turned Assistant Coaches Reflect On Returning Home

Mike Hart is one of the most decorated Wolverines of all time while Ron Bellamy is a former U-M wide receiver who most recently dominated high school football as West Bloomfield's head coach. Now, they're back in Ann Arbor coaching running backs and safeties respectively. The duo couldn't stop smiling and used words like special, love and fun when talking about being back in maize and blue as they prepare for the season opener on Sep. 4.
WolverineDigest

Daxton Hill Talks Mike Macdonald's Defense, NIL, Numerous Safety Coaches

Junior safety Daxton Hill isn't the biggest talker, but he said some good things during Tuesday afternoon's availability. Unfortunately, the August sun got the better of my iPhone, so instead of these being direct quotes or video clips, these are paraphrased statements from hand written notes. On Mike Macdonald's defense...
WolverineDigest

Donovan Jeter Gives Crucial Advice As Season Nears

Fifth-year senior defensive tackle Donovan Jeter sounded like a fifth-year senior while speaking to the media on Tuesday afternoon. The big fella has been receiving some praise this offseason and while he likes hearing that, he knows it really doesn't mean anything. "It's nice to have [compliments], but they can...
FootballPosted by
WolverineDigest

Look Good, Feel Good, Play Good

Michigan's look is traditional and classic, from head to toe. The helmet is virtually untouchable, the colors aren't to be swapped or altered and the overall look of the uniform has gone pretty much unchanged for a long time. There have been small tweaks here and there — the helmets are now a matte finish and have dark blue accents, the jerseys and pants have no outlining or piping and the away uniforms are now white on white.
WolverineDigest

Sneak Peek: Video Of Michigan Quarterbacks During Fall Camp

With fall camp in full swing, the battle for the starting quarterback role in Ann Arbor is well underway. Though camp isn't open to the media, Dave Revsine of the Big Ten Network was able to get some video of the Michigan quarterbacks taking reps. For what it's worth, the...
Michigan StatePosted by
WolverineDigest

Michigan's Biggest Strength and Weakness, Along with the Rest of the Big Ten

Aside from Ohio State reigning supreme, there's been some parity in the Big Ten over the last season or two. Heading into 2021, there might be even more than in years past. Michigan is one of the most recognizable programs in the conference and the country, but the current iteration of the Wolverines is as full of question marks as any team in recent memory. There's definitely talent on the roster, but there are some deficiencies as well.
WolverineDigest

Andrew Stueber Excited To Play For Sherrone Moore

Former Michigan assistant coach Ed Warinner has been coaching offensive lines since 1987. That's just one year after Michigan's new offensive line coach, Sherrone Moore, was born. Moore did play offensive line at Oklahoma, but this season will be hist first ever coaching the unit. Michigan's offensive line wasn't a...
Michigan StatePosted by
WolverineDigest

Further Evidence Of Michigan's Renewed Focus On Ohio State

If there's one thing Michigan fans are painfully aware of at this point, it's that Ohio State has dominated the Wolverines for the better part of the last two decades. In fact, the 2021 season will officially mark 10 years since Michigan's last win against the Buckeyes (2011), including the two worst losses in rivalry history (2018, 2019). The Wolverines are also currently in the midst of the rivalries longest losing streak since 1918, dating back to the very beginning of the rivalry when Ohio State went 0-13-2 from 1897-1918.
Michigan StatePosted by
WolverineDigest

Michigan AD On Harbaugh: 'We Need To Win'

The 2021 Michigan Football season kicks off in just 25 days when the Wolverines welcome Western Michigan into the Big House on September 4. Aside from the excitement and promise that inevitably comes with the return of each new season, there is also no shortage of storylines surrounding the football program - storylines that will certainly play a major role in the overall success of the season. Whether it's the quarterback position, the new-look coaching staff, the new defensive scheme or an offense that has yet to find its true identity under third-year offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, there will be plenty of questions that the Wolverines need to answer in a very short period of time.
NFLPosted by
WolverineDigest

Who Would You Start At Quarterback?

As Michigan prepares for the season opener against Western Michigan, Jim Harbaugh, Josh Gattis and Matt Weiss are still trying to figure out which quarterback will lead the team. It feels like it's going to be Cade McNamara, but you can make a legitimate argument for the other candidates as well.

