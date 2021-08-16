Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Sixers' Isaiah Joe Receives Injury Diagnosis Following Summer League Loss

By Justin Grasso
Posted by 
All 76ers
All 76ers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nbqQP_0bTSCdK000

Without Tyrese Maxey for the last few games of the NBA Summer League, the Sixers looked to second-year standouts Paul Reed and Isaiah Joe to help lead the team to victory. Unfortunately, the latter player will see his Summer League run end prematurely.

During Sunday night's matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Joe was having his toughest outing of the summer. In 25 minutes, the second-year guard drained just two of his nine shots from the field.

Six of those attempts were from beyond the arc, one of which he drained. With just five total points late in the game, Joe's night went from bad to worse as he went down with a lower-body injury as the Sixers attempted to make a comeback.

After spending some time on the floor, Joe managed to get up and walk back to the Sixers' bench on his own power. However, he had a noticeable limp. As expected, the Sixers ruled Joe out for the rest of the night as the Sixers forced overtime before eventually taking on their second-straight loss of the summer.

Following the game, a 76ers official confirmed Joe was dealing with a left knee injury. After getting his knee further evaluated, the team confirms that the second-year guard has suffered a left MCL sprain. The team describes the injury as "mild."

As expected, with one final game against the Utah Jazz scheduled for Tuesday, Joe will sit out. That leaves the Sixers missing another starter as Maxey departed from the team on Saturday as well.

At the moment, Joe doesn't have a timetable for his injury. According to a team official, he will be re-evaluated upon his return to Philadelphia this week.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

Comments / 0

All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
570
Followers
1K+
Post
196K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Joe
Person
Tyrese Maxey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#Summer League#Sports Illustrated
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBABleacher Report

NBA Trade Packages to Land Golden State Warriors a New Star

After five straight seasons in the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors failed to make the playoffs in 2020 and 2021 as they persevered through injuries to Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry. Thompson was gone for the entirety of both campaigns, while Curry played just five games in 2019-20. With...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

Even though Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has maintained that he isn’t actively pursuing a trade, rumors of his impending departure persist. The latest rumor comes from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who recently “revealed” Lillard’s top trade destination. Appearing on Sirius XM NBA Radio, Stephen A. declared that the...
NBANBC Sports

Report: Former Celtic Rajon Rondo on the move again

Former Boston Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo is on the move yet again. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday that Rondo, along with Patrick Beverly and Daniel Oturu, had been dealt from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Eric Bledsoe. The Grizzlies will be Rondo's ninth...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The New York Knicks Starting Lineup Could Make Some Noise In The East Next Season

When the New York Knicks secured a No. 4 seed in the playoffs, the world was shocked. It was enough for Tom Thibodeau to win Coach of the Year because of how shocked the NBA world was. The Knicks hadn’t made the playoffs since 2013. Years of poor choices in free agency, and the draft, led to many years of dismal play.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers coach parts ways with franchise

It appears that Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Lionel Hollins is no longer with the franchise. Hollins, 67, has been an assistant under head coach Frank Vogel’s leadership for the Lakers for two years. While the Lakers won a title in Hollins’ first year on the bench, they were eliminated...
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Pelicans trade lands Brandon Ingram in Miami

The Miami Heat are a team who could use a big move in the NBA offseason. They have been linked to some big-name players but have not done anything just yet. This could be the offseason that the front office has been waiting for to land a big name, either in a trade or in free agency.
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s answer on coming out of retirement to join armed Lakers squad

The Los Angeles Lakers’ recent acquisition of veteran Carmelo Anthony led some to speculate that former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade may hop out of retirement to join the stacked squad. However, it doesn’t appear that four-time MVP LeBron James and Anthony will be seeing the services of their good...
NBA95.5 FM WIFC

Bucks Swing Trade With Grizzlies

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — The Milwaukee Bucks added another shooter to the roster on Friday as they traded Sam Merrill and two future 2nd round draft choices to the Memphis Grizzlies for Grayson Allen. Badger fans will remember Allen as having 16 points in a Duke win over Bucky in...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Just Signed Another Key Free Agent

The Los Angeles Lakers have already unleashed a slew of offseason moves ahead of the 2021-22 season. And on Tuesday afternoon, the 2020 NBA champs added another free-agent addition to the list. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnaroski, the Lakers have signed former Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn to...
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Dennis Schröder's Wife Reacts To Him Turning Down $84 Million Lakers Contract

Dennis Schröder was with the Los Angeles Lakers for only one year, but the team tried to lock him down for an additional four years at the end of last season, reportedly offering to pay him $84 million. The point guard ultimately decided to decline the offer and test his price on the free agency market, which did not work out in his favor. As you may know, Schröder ended up signing a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, worth $5.9 million.
NBAlakers365.com

Damian Lillard’s Savage 4-Word Message To Carmelo Anthony After Ditching Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is probably happy for Carmelo Anthony, who recently signed with the Los Angeles Lakers. However, it seems he's not yet ready to show it. After confirming his one-year deal with the Lakers, Anthony took to Instagram to bid his farewell to the Blazers–the lone team that gave him a chance after he was out for more than one year and when his career appeared to be over.

Comments / 0

Community Policy