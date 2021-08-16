Sixers say Isaiah Joe diagnosed with mild left MCL sprain, out vs. Jazz

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers have one more game to go in the Las Vegas Summer League on Tuesday against the Utah Jazz, and they will have to play it without one of their second-year leaders.

Guard Isaiah Joe, who took on the responsibility as a ball-handler when Tyrese Maxey was not on the floor, left Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves with a left knee injury. He was on the floor for a little bit before limping to the locker room.

The Sixers announced on Monday that Joe suffered a mild left MCL sprain and will miss Tuesday’s game against the Jazz. He will be re-evaluated in Philadelphia.

Rookie big man Filip Petrusev also left the summer league team to prepare for the 2021-22 season in Europe.

The Sixers are 2-2, dropping two in a row after winning the first two with Maxey leading the way. They will try to finish strongly on Tuesday before returning to Philadelphia.

