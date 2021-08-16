Cancel
The 36-Pound Comic Scrapbook That Chronicles the Great Depression

By Amadea Tanner
Atlas Obscura
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Dear friends of mine, Please write a line / In this little Wash Tubbs book of mine. / Help me Keep you in my Mind”. So begins the inscription on the spine of a hulking tome that was once a source of idle amusement for clients at the Bungalow, a barbershop in Fredonia, Kansas. In 1928, the barber, I.A. Persinger, began compiling this collection of “Wash Tubbs” comics, a well-loved daily newspaper strip by artist Roy Crane, whose adventure graphics popularized the visual sound effects—Bam! Pow!—we know so well today. Soon, though, the scrapbook expanded with handwritten insights from Persinger and his customers on life during the Great Depression.

