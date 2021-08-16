The 36-Pound Comic Scrapbook That Chronicles the Great Depression

Welcome back to my monthly column, The Comics Stash. If you are new, it is the books that I feel are worth checking out and adding to your collection for the month. Normally, I base my picks on the artist, the author, or the events the story circles around. I hope you enjoy the picks, and hope you made some of the same! I know this post may be a week off and missed the first week of August. Sorry for that, but like so many others in the world I have COVID, and was not feeling well enough to write. Please take care of yourself out there. Do what you feel is right to protect yourself and your loved ones. Now, let’s check out this month’s picks!