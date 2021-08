Phones knocked out of their hands onto the concrete below. And then maybe have them trampled by unknowing fans coming in from behind. With all the messing with the phone you have to do & people jostling each other at a crowded gate---it's bound to happen, every game. Carla Williams or the ticket office ought to have to pay for every phone damaged during these unnecessary "contactless" encounters. Then we'll see how much money UVA is saving on this wonderful favor they're doing for us.