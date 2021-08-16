Cancel
Economy

Gold and silver higher

By The Associated Press, AP
 3 days ago

The August gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1786.90 an ounce – up $11.70. The current silver contract on the "NYMEX" closed at $23.78 an ounce – up one cent.

