How to help Haitians after 7.2 magnitude earthquake

PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 3 days ago
A deadly earthquake in Haiti over the weekend has dealt another devastating blow to the nation mired in political crisis. At least 1,419 people have died and some 6,000 are injured following the earthquake. Tens of thousands more are displaced — officials say over 7,000 homes were destroyed and 5,000 are damaged. In some places, rescue efforts have been affected by landslides cutting off roads. Tropical Storm Grace hit the southwestern part of the country — where the earthquake struck the hardest — with heavy rainfall Monday, forcing the Haitian government to temporarily pause its response.

