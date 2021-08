Tom Daley captured fans' hearts during the Tokyo Olympics as photos of him knitting poolside and in the stands while watching other events surfaced across social media. At first, the four-time Olympian knitted a sleeve for his gold medal, which he earned with his partner Matty Lee in the men’s 10-meter synchronized dive, "to stop it from getting scratched." On one side there's the Union Jack and the other is the Japanese flag. He posted a video of his creation, saying "the one thing that has kept me sane throughout this whole process is my love for knitting and crocheting and all things stitching.