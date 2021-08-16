Cancel
Situation 805: “Should you have to pay your partner back if you’re not married?”

 3 days ago

Good morning. I saw this question on a social media post and my boyfriend and I started to discuss it and we have different points of view. Our conversation actually got heated. So here’s the post: My boyfriend makes 80-85k a year. I am literally flat broke from not being able to work for a month before I got this job. We live together. This man literally won’t even loan me money for groceries without me promising to pay him back 5 times. Like, why I am alone in this Where is the team?

