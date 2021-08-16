Cancel
Bob Dylan Accused of Sexually Abusing 12-Year-Old Girl in 1965

By Jon Blistein
Cover picture for the articleA woman has filed a lawsuit accusing Bob Dylan of sexually abusing her when she was 12 years old in 1965. In the suit, the woman, identified as “J.C.” who now lives in Greenwich, Connecticut, claims that Dylan abused her between April and May 1965 and that Dylan “exploited his status as a musician by grooming J.C. to gain her trust and to obtain control over her as part of his plan to sexually molest and abuse J.C.” It claims that Dylan gave J.C. “alcohol and drugs,” abused her multiple times, and that some of the alleged incidents occurred in Dylan’s apartment at the Hotel Chelsea in New York City.

New York City, NYShowbiz411

Bob Dylan Hit With Bogus Lawsuit Claiming Molestation in NYC April-May 1965: Not Possible, He Wasn’t There

UPDATE “Swanky room at the Chelsea Hotel? Bob couldn’t afford a room at the Chelsea Hotel!” TMZ described the legal papers filed by “JC” below and said it happened in Dylan’s “swanky hotel room.” A friend of Dylan from that time was who around 24/7 laughed when he heard this. He also reminded me to look at the calendar and schedule of Dylan shows. Bob and Joan Baez, who were a couple, were on the road together for all of the time “JC” says she was with Dylan at the Chelsea. This fellow was with him the whole time.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Bob Dylan’s Schedule In 1965 Calls Into Question Timeline Of Accusations

Bob Dylan is being sued in New York City over sexual abuse that the victim says happened in April and May of 1965. The allegation against the legendary songwriter are disturbing to say the least. The timeline the accuser presents is questionable but given that it’s been 56 years, it’s very possible she has her dates off. It’s worth looking into.
Los Angeles, CAmxdwn.com

Bob Dylan Biographer Says Accuser’s Timeline Not Possible

Just a few days ago, the alleged sexual abuse by Bob Dylan made national headlines. The reports came in after a woman, only identified as J.C., sued the folk artists for alleged sexual abuse when she was 12 years old in 1965. The woman and her lawyer claimed that Dylan groomed and abused her at the Chelsea Hotel in New York. She also alleges this happened during a six-week period between April and May 1965.
