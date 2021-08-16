Bob Dylan Accused of Sexually Abusing 12-Year-Old Girl in 1965

UPDATE “Swanky room at the Chelsea Hotel? Bob couldn’t afford a room at the Chelsea Hotel!” TMZ described the legal papers filed by “JC” below and said it happened in Dylan’s “swanky hotel room.” A friend of Dylan from that time was who around 24/7 laughed when he heard this. He also reminded me to look at the calendar and schedule of Dylan shows. Bob and Joan Baez, who were a couple, were on the road together for all of the time “JC” says she was with Dylan at the Chelsea. This fellow was with him the whole time.