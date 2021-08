The promise of freedom unlocked an inner drive in these immigrants, who were ready to meet vast horizons of the American heartland. Its great empty spaces could not be more dangerous than the great empty spaces their Viking ancestors had crossed in their ships or settled in the wilds of Iceland and elsewhere. Here the Viking heart had room to set down roots and start anew. In addition, it was a place that could accommodate the Scandinavian impulse to find the sacred in the secular, the exalted in the mundane, a transcendent connection in places that might be seen as inhospitable and empty, an awareness of the depths present in nature … nearly all Scandinavians have sensed that wild and untamed places offer an inner freedom and peace. – From “The Viking Heart”