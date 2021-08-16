Cancel
Tim Tebow looked lost on the field during his first game as an NFL tight end

By Tyler Lauletta
Tim Tebow.

Journeyman professional athlete Tim Tebow made his debut at tight end for the Jacksonville Jaguars over the weekend, and it wasn't pretty.

Tebow last played in an NFL regular-season game in 2012 for the New York Jets and hadn't taken part in the preseason since a brief stint with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015.

In the interim, Tebow had played minor league baseball in the Mets organization for five years. But with his college coach, Urban Meyer, taking the top job for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tebow decided to give the NFL another shot, this time as a tight end.

On Saturday, fans finally got their first look at Tebow in some almost-real game action with the Jaguars facing off against the Browns in the preseason.

On several plays, Tebow looked lost about where and how he should be blocking.

As the caption reads, an argument can be made that Tebow technically did his job here. His body is between the man he was blocking and the teammate he was blocking for in the play.

But on the very next play, Tebow looked just as lost, if not more so.

On Twitter, fans and analysts alike did not hold back when breaking down Tebow's performance.

Tebow's spot on the Jaguars 53-man roster is far from secure, and it's clear that he still has plenty of work to do if he wants to be able to block at the level expected of an NFL tight end. However, the Jaguars' roster isn't exactly bursting at the seams with talent at tight end, and given the soft spot Meyer has for Tebow, it's not impossible to imagine Tebow somehow finding a place on the team.

Should that be the case, the joke will be on all of us when Tebow scores for the Jaguars in a gadget goal-line package in Week 1. But between now and then, Tebow will have to show some big improvements.

