'Sorry, no big girls!' Plus-size woman blasts 'awful' Miami party bus company for turning her away because of her WEIGHT and 'humiliating' her in front of crowds of people

A plus-size woman has called out a party bus service in Miami for turning her away because of weight, saying it was a 'humiliating' experience.

Fallon Melillo, 27, from San Antonio, Texas, shared her horrifying story on TikTok last week, explaining that she was on a trip with her friends when they decided to go to a pool party at DAER Dayclub at the Hard Rock Hotel on July 31.

The body positivity advocate, who has nearly 50,000 followers, said one of her friends contacted a promoter to get them tickets to board the Spring Break Miami Party Service bus for transportation.

Say what? Fallon Melillo, 27, from San Antonio, Texas, has claimed that Spring Break Miami Party Service denied her entry onto its party bus because she is plus-size

However, the night before, she saw a worrisome disclaimer that Spring Break Miami Party Service had posted on Eventbrite.

'Sorry, no big girls for this party!' the message stated. 'The doorman is very strict on appearance. If you have had problems getting into exclusive clubs before, then this is not for you!

'Please don't waste your time nor ours thinking that we can get you inside if you do not meet the qualifications.'

Melillo said the promoter never mentioned anything about these conditions, and when they reached out to DAER Dayclub, they were assured that the club does not discriminate against weight.

How it started: Melillo said she was on a trip with her friends when they decided to go to a pool party at DAER Dayclub at the Hard Rock Hotel on July 31

Disclaimer: The night before the event, she saw that the bus company had posted a message on Eventbrite that said: 'Sorry, no big girls for this party'

She noted in her TikTok that the club doesn't have anything to do with Spring Break Miami Party Service Bus, which is a third-party service.

Melillo said that when they arrived at the party bus, a male staff member told one of her friends that she wasn't allowed to board.

'Being turned away in front of other people because of how I look and my size was absolutely humiliating,' she told BuzzFeed. 'I was embarrassed and shocked, to say the least.

'Even though I know I am beautiful on the inside and out, this moment made me feel helpless. This is what every plus-size person fears — being turned away from an event because of how we look.'

Melillo shared a similar sentiment in her TikTok video, saying that being turned away at the door because she is plus-size was 'downright awful and rude and humiliating.'

Discrimination: Melillo claimed that when they went to board the bus, they were turned away because she is plus-size and were refunded their money

Making the best of it: The TikToker, who has nearly 50,000 followers, said they found alternate transportation and had no problem getting into the pool party at DAER Dayclub

Think twice: Melillo begged viewers to 'look for a different company that doesn’t discriminate against marginalized bodies in societyl

'They did refund our money, but it was very embarrassing going there and them telling us we can't go,' she added.

She and her friends ended up taking alternate transportation to DAER Dayclub, and they had no problem getting into the pool party.

In her TikTok video, she asked viewers to boycott Spring Break Miami Party Service and find alternate transportation.

'I really urge and hope that people do not use this service,' she said. 'If you see this video, I am begging you, take an Uber, look for a different company that doesn’t discriminate against marginalized bodies in society.'

A rep for Spring Break Miami Party Service told NBC 6 that the post was written by a third-party contractor that doesn't run the party bus. In a statement, the company said the post was 'hurtful, offensive, inappropriate, and never should’ve run in the first place.'

Hmm: In a follow-up video, Melillo said the events on Spring Break Miami Party Service's Eventbrite page were removed and speculated the company may be going by a different name

'DAER Nightclub/Dayclub swiftly terminated its relationship with this independent event promoter after an internal investigation,' the Hard Rock wrote in a statement shared with the local news station, adding that 'this promoter’s actions do not reflect Hard Rock’s culture of inclusivity.'

In a follow-up video, Melillo explained the events on Spring Break Miami Party Service's Eventbrite page were removed, and she speculated that the company may be going by a different name following the backlash.

She pointed out that she found a similar listing on Eventbrite that stated 'a model look is encouraged.'

'As much as we would like to welcome everyone, admission to this exclusive event is very selective and we reserve the right to deny service,' the company warned.

Hard to handle: Melillo said she 'lost a significant amount of weight' this past year and was feeling 'a lot better about herself' when she was hamulated by the party bus

Call to action: Melillo said the treatment of plus-size people needs to change, especially in 'popular places where body image is important'

It's unclear if the post was from the party bus that denied Melillo entry or another service, but she stressed that this coded message is just as problematic.

She said the disclaimer really means: 'If you’re a bigger girl, they reserve the right to deny you. So, what’s gonna happen is, instead of blatantly showing their discrimination online, you have to go in person to be embarrassed and denied at the door because you’re bigger and plus-size.'

After reflecting on her own experience, she told BuzzFeed that the treatment of plus-size people needs to change.

'I knew things like this may happen, but never thought it would be towards me,' she said. 'This past year, I actually lost a significant amount of weight and was feeling a lot better about myself. Only to go to Miami to be ostracized.

'Not only Miami, but other popular places where body image is important. The culture needs to change — especially in places such as Miami, LA, and Vegas.'