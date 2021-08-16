Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

This Magic-Nets trade is centered around Mo Bamba to Brooklyn

By Greg Patuto
NBA Analysis Network
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brooklyn Nets are one of the best teams in the NBA and will likely enter next season as the favorites to win the NBA title. They already have a star-studded trio in place with hopes of great things. Now, the Nets could continue to make big moves to improve further. The Orlando Magic could line up in a trade this offseason.

www.nbaanalysis.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Cole Anthony
Person
Evan Fournier
Person
Aaron Gordon
Person
Jalen Suggs
Person
Blake Griffin
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mo Bamba#The Brooklyn Nets#The Orlando Magic#The New York Knicks#Nba Draft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Los Angeles Lakers Are Old But Have The Most Talented Team In The NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers are making all the headlines yet again by completing a blockbuster trade for 9-time All-Star Russell Westbrook. In typical Lakers fashion, they didn't stop there and have added some more big names to the roster. Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Malik Monk, and Kendrick Nunn also joined...
NBAInternational Business Times

NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets To Pursue Kevin Durant 'Rival' – Report

The Brooklyn Nets may have a stellar cast, but they still need to take in some role players if they are to be competitive. One name that the team may look into is P.J. Tucker, the workhorse who recently won his first NBA title with the Milwaukee Bucks. The 36-year-old’s...
NBANew York Post

Nets sign Blake Griffin, lose key veterans in NBA free agency

The Nets went into the opening night of free agency as a championship favorite and came out of it the same way, keeping their starting five intact. The Nets re-signed center Blake Griffin to a one-year deal, first reported by ESPN and confirmed by The Post. Even though they lost Jeff Green and seemed on the verge of losing Spencer Dinwiddie as well, holding onto Griffin — who started all 12 playoff games — should give them stability and much-needed grit.
NBAPosted by
AllRaptors

Report: DeAndre' Bembry Signs with Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets' defense just got a little bit better. The team has reportedly agreed to sign former Toronto Raptors guard DeAndre' Bembry to a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The 27-year-old guard played in 51 games for the Raptors last season, averaging 5.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, and...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Kyle Korver agrees to deal with Kevin Durant, Nets

The Brooklyn Nets keep making huge moves as they do whatever it takes to get to the NBA Finals. However, this one involves NBA veteran Kyle Korver, who is joining the Nets coaching staff alongside Steve Nash and others. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Korver will be taking...
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Caris LeVert reflects on playing for the Nets: ‘I loved Brooklyn’

In his time with the Brooklyn Nets, Michigan product Caris LeVert cemented himself as a player who will be playing in the league for a very long time. When the Nets drafted him with the 16th pick of the 2016 NBA Draft, it took a sacrifice in the form of Thaddeus Young. Nets GM Sean Marks took a risk when making that trade with the Indiana Pacers to acquire LeVert, but it proved to be a solid move.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Nets’ James Harden sends strong warning to LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, rest of NBA

James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets had a frustrating 2020-21 NBA season. They were the preseason favorites to represent the Eastern Conference in the 2021 NBA Finals but got tripped up by Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the playoffs. The reality of which was a bitter pill to swallow for the Nets, considering that they likely would have defeated the Atlanta Hawks in the conference finals. Brooklyn must have also been the favorites in the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns, who took down LeBron James and the Lakers in the opening round of the postseason.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

10 Reasons Why The Brooklyn Nets Will Win The 2022 NBA Championship

This year, the Brooklyn Nets are the favorites for the NBA title, even with the Lakers’ acquisition of superstar Russell Westbrook. Brooklyn did very well last year despite having zero team chemistry, finishing second in the Eastern Conference, and making it to the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals. Kevin Durant played like...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Nets: New Knicks signee takes unwarranted shot at Kevin Durant

The rivalry between the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks has the potential to be one of the best in the NBA. While there was tension and an extra level of intensity when the teams played last season, the Nets had too much firepower and routinely pulled away down the stretch after the Knicks’ defensive tenacity kept them within striking distance.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

After Five-Team Trade With Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, San Antonio Spurs, Washington Wizards And Indiana Pacers, LeBron James And Russell Westbrook Are Already Working Out Together

Russell Westbrook and LeBron James appear to already be putting in hard work together this off-season. The two were paired together after the five-team trade with the Los Angeles Lakers, Indiana Pacers, Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and San Antonio Spurs. Photos of them working out can be seen in a...
NBAYES Network

Brooklyn Nets re-sign Blake Griffin

BROOKLYN (Aug. 9, 2021) – The Brooklyn Nets have re-signed forward/center Blake Griffin. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released. Griffin originally signed as a free agent with Brooklyn on March 8, 2021, and posted averages of 10.0 points on 49.2 percent shooting from the field, 38.3 percent shooting from 3-point range and 78.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line, 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 21.5 minutes per game in 26 games (10 starts) for the Nets. He tied for the league lead in charges drawn (22, 11 of which were drawn as a Net) and ranked second on the Nets in offensive rating (121.0) and net rating (10.7) after his debut with the team on March 21, trailing only Kevin Durant in both categories. Griffin also appeared in and started all 12 of Brooklyn’s 2021 playoff games, averaging 9.0 points on 53.2 percent shooting from the field, 38.9 percent shooting from distance and 71.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 26.5 minutes per contest. Griffin shot 14-of-36 from 3-point range in the 2021 postseason after shooting 13-of-36 (36.1 percent) from distance in his previous seven playoff appearances combined.
NBANBA

Brooklyn Nets Sign James Johnson

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have signed forward/center James Johnson. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released. Johnson has appeared in 685 games (232 starts) across 12 seasons with New Orleans (2021), Dallas (2020-21), Minnesota (2020), Miami (2016-20), Toronto (2014-16 and 2011-12), Memphis (2013-14), Sacramento (2012-13) and Chicago (2009-11), recording averages of 7.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 20.6 minutes per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field. The 34-year-old split the 2020-21 campaign between New Orleans and Dallas, appearing in 51 games and averaging 7.2 points on 44.6 percent shooting from the field, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 20.5 minutes per game. Johnson has made five postseason appearances in his career, including helping lead the Raptors to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2016. The Cheyenne, Wyo., native was originally selected with the 16th overall pick in the first round of the 2009 NBA Draft by Chicago after spending two seasons (2007-09) at Wake Forest, where he was a two-time All-ACC Third Team selection.

Comments / 0

Community Policy