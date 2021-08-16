This Magic-Nets trade is centered around Mo Bamba to Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (Aug. 9, 2021) – The Brooklyn Nets have re-signed forward/center Blake Griffin. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released. Griffin originally signed as a free agent with Brooklyn on March 8, 2021, and posted averages of 10.0 points on 49.2 percent shooting from the field, 38.3 percent shooting from 3-point range and 78.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line, 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 21.5 minutes per game in 26 games (10 starts) for the Nets. He tied for the league lead in charges drawn (22, 11 of which were drawn as a Net) and ranked second on the Nets in offensive rating (121.0) and net rating (10.7) after his debut with the team on March 21, trailing only Kevin Durant in both categories. Griffin also appeared in and started all 12 of Brooklyn’s 2021 playoff games, averaging 9.0 points on 53.2 percent shooting from the field, 38.9 percent shooting from distance and 71.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 26.5 minutes per contest. Griffin shot 14-of-36 from 3-point range in the 2021 postseason after shooting 13-of-36 (36.1 percent) from distance in his previous seven playoff appearances combined.