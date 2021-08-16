Cardi B Stands Up For Lizzo After Fatphobic And Racist Comments From Trolls
Just days after Lizzo dropped her new single ‘Rumors’ featuring Cardi B, the singer received fat-phobic and racist comments from social media trolls. Although the singer is no stranger to hate-filled comments from social media, the ‘Pretty Hurts’ singer addressed the hurtful comments in an emotional Instagram Live and it’s heartbreaking to see someone so positive feel so attacked. Thankfully, she’s not alone as Cardi B quickly jumped to her defense and called out the trolls for spewing such hate.wearemitu.com
Comments / 2