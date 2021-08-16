Cardi B Stands Up For Lizzo After Fatphobic And Racist Comments From Trolls

Things haven't been smooth sailing for DaBaby since he made brazen homophobic remarks at the Rolling Loud Miami festival. During his set, the Grammy-nominated artist took a moment to make comments about the LGBTQIA+ community, as well as those affected by HIV/AIDS. The following day, the rapper took to Twitter to issue a questionable apology to those he offended. "Anybody who done ever been effected [sic] by AIDS/HIV, y'all got the right to be upset. What I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies," he tweeted. "But the LGBT community... I ain't trippin on y'all, do you. Y'all business is y'all business."