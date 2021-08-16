MotorBiscuit Exclusive: Meet the Veteran Who Lives in a Porsche Cayenne off-Roading Camper

California-based multi-millionaire and supercar collector Manny Khosbin is well known for his love for highly customized exotic cars. The real estate mogul reportedly has a net worth of more than $80 million, out of which his insane collection of cars alone is worth at least $30 million. Some of those cars are so incredibly rare and expensive that the popular YouTuber recently called his Bugatti Veyron as ‘basic.’ His collection has the only three existing Hermes edition hypercars in the world. Many recently invited Supercar Blondie over to his storage facility to give an exclusive tour of all three Hermes edition hypercars, which has been posted as a video by the famous automobile influencer on her YouTube channel.