MotorBiscuit Exclusive: Meet the Veteran Who Lives in a Porsche Cayenne off-Roading Camper

By Charles Singh
MotorBiscuit
 3 days ago
Are you living your dream? Harrison Schoen is. 24-year old Harrison Schoen is a veteran who recently ended his Navy career to embark on a new journey. After getting out of the Navy, Harrison decided he wanted to travel the world. The first stop on his world tour would be Thailand. When the global pandemic derailed his plans, he improvised and turned his 2008 Porsche Cayenne S into an off-roading camper that changed his life.

