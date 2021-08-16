Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

9 Things to Do When You’re Feeling Frustrated With Your Partner

By Jeremy Brown
Posted by 
Fatherly
Fatherly
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s normal to feel frustrated with your partner from time to time. Hell, we’d even go as far as to say that it’s weird to never feel frustrated with them. Marriage can be frustrating. When two people live together, coping with bills, mortgages, kids, schedules, in-laws, weird habits, and everything in between, one person will inevitably drive the other one a bit nuts. But frustration can quickly deteriorate into resentment or full-on anger. So, the trick becomes understanding how to deal with frustration in a healthy way.

www.fatherly.com

Comments / 1

Fatherly

Fatherly

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.

 https://www.fatherly.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Trouble Relationship
NewsBreak
Longevity
Related
Kidsindy100.com

If you say any of these 5 things to kids, stop immediately

I get a lot wrong as a parent and I say or do things I look back on later and feel awful about. So it's a bit rich of me to write this when I'm just winging it like everyone else; but these five phrases really rile me up and I'm writing about it anyway.
Relationship Advicepowerofpositivity.com

17 Signs Your Partner Is Emotionally Attached to You

Many people in the world can date, but very few will become emotionally attached to you. Some say that such an attachment like this can only come from your soul mate, but other folks would argue that you can have such a connection with someone other than a romantic partner.
Relationship Advicemarriage.com

10 Reasons Why It’s Wrong to Love Someone Too Much

It’s understandable that we all start out in life wanting to feel safe, loved, and accepted. It’s in our basic nature to seek security and to want to give and receive love. Some of us figure out that the best way to do this is to put aside what we want or feel and allow someone else’s needs and feelings to take precedence.
Relationship AdviceWashington Post

Carolyn Hax: What’s left of a marriage when a spouse moves three time zones away?

Adapted from an online discussion. Dear Carolyn: My partner of four years isn’t satisfied with their career or our marriage, and is taking a job across the country that feels too good to pass up. I will be left with an apartment lease, debt, pets to take care of. My partner explains it’s the job opportunity and my actions over the past two years that led her to make this decision. My partner says I don’t try anymore, that I don’t prioritize them.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Best Life

If You and Your Spouse Disagree About This, You're Twice as Likely to Divorce

Even in the best relationships, it's practically impossible for couples to see eye-to-eye on every little thing. And whether it's where to spend the holidays or who needs to pitch in more with chores around the house, most tiffs are resolved and love prevails. But some problems run a lot deeper, with one study finding that if you and your spouse disagree on this one thing, you're twice as likely to get a divorce. Read on to see which issue can tear couples apart.
Relationship Adviceanewmode.com

Stop Doing These 6 Things If You Want to Find Love

If you’re struggling to find love for the first time or finding love again, maybe after having your heart broken, you’ve come to the right place. There’s a lot of misconceptions out there about how you will find love but no one ever talks about what it takes to have a lasting relationship.
Relationship AdviceThought Catalog

10 Signs You Have Found The Right Person For You

1. Your partner is empathetic. Your partner lets you cry on their shoulder. They empathize with your suffering and pain and have compassion towards whatever mood or situation you are in. 2. Your partner validates your feelings. Your partner relieves those deep-rooted insecurities and fears of vulnerability instead of exacerbating...
Relationship AdviceWebMD

How to Keep Your Emotions From Overwhelming You

If you’re someone who gets emotionally overwhelmed, relationship conflict can be difficult to manage. When you get upset with your partner, you don’t handle it well. You are too upset to think clearly. So you do the wrong thing way too often, and that only makes things worse. Your relationship problems spiral out of control right along with your emotions.
Relationship AdviceTimes-News

Are you in a one-sided relationship? Here's how to tell.

One-sided relationships can be paved with the best of intentions, such as wanting to make your partner happy or ensuring that the relationship lasts. But people often run into a problem not with the intention behind a relationship but with the execution. When one person is making all the effort...
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

6 Signs Your Ex Might Not Be Totally Over You

Going back to an ex is tricky business. People who are truly meant to be together always find a way back to each other, right? Sort of. There are also people who return to dysfunctional relationships time and time again, thinking their breakup-to-makeup business will someday work. (It’s happened to the best of us.) And then, there’s a special population of us who feel like whole new liberated humans once we exit a toxic relationship. Getting a "miss you" text from ex is like opening your eyes on a Monday morning and realizing you don't have to go to work.
Relationship AdviceSlate

For 28 Years, I’ve Asked My Husband for This One Small Thing

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I have been married for 28 years to an easygoing guy. His family lives a good eight hours away. I am happy to have them come visit but have asked over and over again that they schedule their visits with us when we can make sure we have time to spend with them, but they always end up calling my husband and telling him when they are coming. We usually get only a few days or a week’s notice. My husband is a firefighter and owns his own business as well, so unless he’s able to plan ahead, I am stuck entertaining, cooking, and cleaning for them. I have asked my husband to talk to me before he agrees to these visits, but he makes me feel like I am being unreasonable or mean to want to have a better plan in place. I’m just frustrated and don’t know how to get him to stand up for me for once and ask them to stay in a hotel unless they plan their visits for when he is also available. Am I asking too much? Also, some of the family members are extremely rude, sexist, and racially insensitive while at our house to the point where my college-age daughter, who still lives with us, won’t stay at home if they come. How can I get my husband to understand that he needs to set some boundaries and parameters of guest behavior with them?
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

4 Questions To Ask Yourself Before Becoming Exclusive With Someone

I used to have a really bad habit of rushing into relationships. I'd fall hard and fast, and before I realized what was happening, I had locked it down. So it was probably inevitable that a few months later I would be in a blind panic looking for the escape route, with all the red flags I had skillfully ignored in those early infatuated days now flapping in my face. I never asked myself the questions, “How long should you date before becoming official?” or “How many dates should you go on before starting a relationship?” I learned it the hard way by discovering that taking your time and really getting to know someone before defining the relationship is not only OK, but the right thing to do. Don’t get me wrong, I’m still a romantic, just one with a bit more patience.
Mental Healthquickanddirtytips.com

3 Ways to Cope When You're Feeling Bad

Everyone feels bad sometimes. But the next time you're in a funk, you'll recover more quickly if you treat yourself with kindness by following these three simple steps. It's normal to feel bad from time to time. When you're feeling down, you can protect yourself from further harm by treating yourself with kindness. Use these three simple techniques to soothe yourself until you're back on your feet:
purewow.com

The 1 Phrase You Should Never Say If You're Dating an Introvert

You’ve gone on a few dates with a great person you met on a dating app. So far, you’re really enjoying spending time with them: They’re smart and funny and not at all hard on the eyes—score. But, unlike you, they’re introverted. You understand that they’re going to have different boundaries, but you might not realize that some of the little things you say and do can be hurtful to an introvert.
Relationship Advicearcamax.com

Ask Amy: Couple can’t cope with feelings of guilt

Dear Amy: My life with my (not yet divorced) live-in boyfriend of four years has deteriorated. We are both in our 60s. He is experiencing ongoing stress and guilt from having an affair with me while he was with his wife. Work stress, physical problems, and the ongoing pandemic have all contributed to his heavy drinking.
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

Things You Can Do When He Doesn’t Love You Back

Most people find it easier sticking around in a one-sided relationship, believing that their spouse will one day come to his/her senses rather than just walk away. For ladies, this is truer as many feel that because their guy has not made any move to end the relationship shows that he may still be committed to it to some degree.

Comments / 1

Community Policy