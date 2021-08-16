Gov. Kemp increases hospital funding, gives state employees day off for optional vaccinations

In the wake of 14,000 new COVID-19 cases having been reported over the weekend, Governor Brian Kemp spoke on Monday to address what actions are being taken to help combat the delta variant that has been causing a spike in new coronavirus cases statewide. For local hospitals and state employees, there were plenty of reasons to listen.

As hospitals continue to suffer staffing shortages statewide, Gov. Kemp revealed that the state will be financing $125 million to ready 1,500 additional staffers and preparing 450 new beds across nine local hospitals to aid COVID-19 patients.

The governor also announced that he will give state employees Sept. 3 off. While Kemp is not issuing any mandates on the matter, Kemp encouraged state employees to take advantage of the day off to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

For more information, visit wsbtv.com.

©2021 Cox Media Group