Hyatt acquires Delco-based Apple Leisure Group in $2.7 billion deal

By Michael Tanenbaum
phillyvoice.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple Leisure Group, a Newtown Square-based luxury vacation and resort management firm, has been acquired by Hyatt Hotels Corporation in a $2.7 billion cash deal, doubling Hyatt's global resorts footprint. The acquisition gives Hyatt more than 33,000 new hotel rooms in 10 countries and accelerates the brand's shift to more...

