Another case of Maple Leafs blues have come and gone, just like many of the players brought in for the big playoff crunch that never crunched !! Hated to see Zach Hyman pack his bags, can't remember anybody with stronger work ethic ever in Blue & White. Like the Leafs summer has also disappeared along with my blog postings, not for lack of subject matter, mailbox is full of requests. Will try and dump a number of new hockey creations in this post, mostly front and back pics will tell the story, hope you enjoy !