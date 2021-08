Depending on who you talk to Ryan Tannehill is either in the middle of a career renaissance or the product of playing behind a great offensive line while being surrounded with all-star talent. Sometimes, you just have to ask yourselves what people are looking at. The Tennessee Titans weren’t what they are now until Tannehill supplanted Marcus Mariota in the lineup and led this team on a two-year run that included an NFC Championship Game appearance at the end of the 2019-2020 season and a division title a season ago.