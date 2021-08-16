Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Top 5 best mobile games inspired by ancient Egypt

By Staff Team
gamingonphone.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen looking for new mobile games to play, you are sure to notice that Ancient Egypt is a popular setting. But why does this culture still fascinate us so much that it is often used as a theme?. The power of exploration and hidden secrets. One of the things that...

gamingonphone.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Games#Ancient Egypt#Mobile Gaming#Pocket Play#Gslot#Frismos Games#Egyptian#Anubis#Horus#Nlabsoft Co Ltd#Whatsapp#Telegram Group#Twitter#Google News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Egypt
Related
Posted by
Fareeha Arshad

Five Unbelievable True Tales From Ancient Egypt

For over thirty centuries, Egypt was the leader of the Mediterranean world. From its consolidation in 3100 B.C. to its conquest in 332 B.C. by Alexander the Great, no other country surpassed the Pharaohs’ land in terms of power. The great pyramids, the studying of the Old Kingdom, and the mystery that surrounded them have always attracted archaeologists, historians, and even scientists across the globe.
AmericasHISTORY.com

This Little-Known Peruvian Civilization Built Pyramids as Old as Ancient Egypt's

Colossal pyramid structures in the Americas as old as those in Egypt? The Sacred City of Caral-Supe, in central coastal Peru, boasts an impressive complex of ancient monumental architecture constructed around 2600 B.C., roughly the same time as the earliest Egyptian pyramid. Archaeologists consider Caral one of the largest and most complex urban centers built by the oldest known civilization in the Western Hemisphere.
WorldVoice of America

Egypt's Ancient King Khufu's Boat Is Moved From Giza Pyramids to a New Home

CAIRO, EGYPT - King Khufu's Boat, an ancient vessel that is the oldest and largest wooden boat discovered in Egypt, has been painstakingly moved from its longstanding home next to the Giza pyramids to a nearby giant museum, officials said Saturday. The 4,600-year-old vessel, also known as the Solar Boat,...
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Top 57 best soft launch mobile games for iPhone, iPad or Android

If you've been looking for something new and exciting, maybe something that isn't even available worldwide, and could well be the next big thing, then look no further, you've found the list of the best games currently in soft launch, and we've brought all of the best into one place.
Video GamesAndroid Headlines

Top 10 Best RPG Games For Android

The best RPG games are the ones that tell fantastic stories, have engaging character progression, and fun combat, and you can find plenty of that on Android. The thing is, there are so many RPG games on Android a lot of the best ones can get lost in the muck. And while our list of the 10 best RPG games on Android hardly covers all the titles worth your time, these are some great places to start.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Nier Reincarnation Is One Of The Best Console-Like Games On Mobile

Historically, most mobile games have been seen as casual experiences known for streamlined controls, inviting color palettes, story-lite loops, and dreaded thirty-second ads. Classic arcade and puzzle titles – remember Temple Run? How about Candy Crush Saga? – continue to flourish on the small(est) screens because they aren’t massive timesinks with rigorous learning curves. However, more involved genres like battle royale and RPGs have been topping the Android and iOS most-played charts in recent years. Lengthy narratives and skill-based gameplay loops have come in console/PC-ports like Genshin Impact and PUBG Mobile. Nier Reincarnation, however, employs a happy medium. Heartfelt plotlines with striking visuals, Keiichi Okabe’s mesmerizing score, unintrusive microtransactions, and simple, but rewarding, combat controls establish Reincarnation as one of the best console-like games on mobile devices.
Video Games148apps.com

The best mobile tower defense game is buried inside Genshin Impact

Back in February of 2021, Genshin Impact added an event called Theater Mechanicus as part of its big Lantern Rite festivities. This mode was a sort of tower defense game that challenged players to build death traps of elemental towers against waves and waves of Hilichurls, Ruin Guards, Abyss Mages, and other common Genshin Impact foes.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Mobile Legends Balmond Guide: Best Build, Emblem and Gameplay Tips

Balmond is one of the oldest heroes in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and he is slowly turning into one of the most popular fighters being used on the off lane. His passive ability enables him to restore HP once killing enemies helps his durability during team fights. Combine this passive with his second skill which allows him to spin continuously damages his enemies and also his ultimate that unleashes a great amount of damage. This creates a hero that not only is tough to kill but also able to cause huge amounts of damage. This Balmond guide will help with builds, emblems, and other tips that can help your gameplay in Mobile Legends.
HobbiesPolygon

Kingdomino is turning an ancient game piece into the next hit board game franchise

Kingdomino, the award-winning board game, is a runaway hit. Released in 2016, the tile-laying game rode success on the convention circuit all the way to a slot on store shelves at big-box retailers nationwide. Now, designer Bruno Cathala is gearing up to release a new, more advanced version of the game. Polygon sat down last month to chat with him about the birth of the franchise, and how his next title — Kingdomino Origins — builds on the original.
Posted by
GamesRadar+

The best battle royale games to play across PC, consoles, and mobile

The battle royale craze picked up in 2017 and has yet to let up, leading to multiple variations ranging across numerous genres. It’s primarily designed around shooters, but has been cleverly implemented into party games and even puzzlers - proving that almost anything can be considered one of the best battle royale games.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Mobile Legends: Top 5 Hardest Heroes to master

With over a hundred heroes currently in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and the release of Season 21 slowly closing in, many players will be spoilt for choice in terms of hero selections. With so many heroes currently in Mobile Legends, there will undoubtedly be certain heroes who are of higher difficulty. Thus, it would require more skills and experience to master within the game. In this article, we will be going through an in-depth look at our selection of the 5 hardest heroes to master in Mobile Legends at the moment. This would be accompanied by a brief analysis of these heroes as well as a look into what makes them so hard to master.
Video GamesTom's Guide

Best IO games of 2021

The best .io games still have a place, even if that place is taken up by mobile games that offer more premium, on-the-go experiences. But amid all that flash, tiny, browser-based minigames still deliver an intense, multiplayer rush. The best .io games continue to be a viral phenomenon popularized by...
gamingonphone.com

Wild Rift Vayne Guide: Best Build, Gameplay and Tips

Shauna Vayne, a Demacian monster hunter has come to Wild Rift to protect her allies and slay her enemies. With a lot of grief in her heart over the loss of her parents, she has turned her pain into power and is ready to slaughter anyone who dares come near her allies. She’s a marksman/assassin with a deadly kit of abilities which include increased movement speed, attack damage, invisibility and more. Primarily played in the Dragon lane, she has the potential to go against any matchup that dares to challenge her. She can also be played in the Baron lane against Bruiser/Tank champions and she is capable of shredding them just as well. In this guide, we will take a closer look at the best runes, spells, and builds, including the tips and tricks to make your way to victory with Vayne in League of Legends: Wild Rift.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Kingdom: The Blood is an upcoming mobile game based on the Netflix show ‘Kingdom’

Kingdom, a South Korean horror-thriller show by Netflix, is coming to mobile devices as a multiplayer action RPG. Fans of the popular K-zombie show are thrilled as the announcement comes today from the developer of the game. Action Square, a South Korean company dedicated to developing action-packed games for everyone, is working on the title to adapt it to mobile devices.
WorldSmithonian

Ancient Christian Settlement in Egypt Shows Evidence of Urban Planning

Polish researchers have discovered evidence of an early Christian settlement in the ancient city of Marea, Egypt. The find dates to the sixth century C.E., when Egypt was part of the Byzantine Empire. As the scholars write in the journal Antiquity, the site exhibits evidence of large-scale urban planning—an “extremely rare” occurrence for the time period.
Santa Barbara County, CANoozhawk

‘Ancient Egypt and Early China’ Worlds Apart, But Not So Different

Anthony Barbieri knows it sounds a little strange to compare the New Kingdom of Egypt (ca. 1548-1086 BCE) with the Han dynasty of China (206 BCE-220 CE). They existed more than 1,000 years and nearly 5,000 miles apart — gaps that would seem to give pause to a scholar’s suspicion that the empires shared a cultural DNA largely missed by the rest of the world.
Video Gamesdreadxp.com

The Wild World of Mobile Horror Games

Last week I had to go on several 8+ hour train rides. It’s what happens when you live in North Carolina but your family lives in New Jersey. With little in the way of choices, I turned to playing mobile horror games on my phone. What I quickly discovered was a world of so many games.

Comments / 0

Community Policy