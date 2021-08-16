Cancel
DOC.COM (MTC) Price Reaches $0.0037

By Emily Schoerning
 3 days ago

DOC.COM (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 16th. One DOC.COM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DOC.COM has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. DOC.COM has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $6,176.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

