Brokerages Set ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) PT at $45.40

By Suzanne Cooper
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.40.

Financial Reports

FY2021 EPS Estimates for UWM Holdings Co. Lifted by Wedbush (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for UWM in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for UWM’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.
Financial Reports

$0.20 EPS Expected for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) This Quarter

Analysts expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SFL’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. SFL posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th.
Stocks

Brokerages Set Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) PT at $24.50

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.
Stocks

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,262 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reports

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Decreased by Analyst

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pharming Group in a report released on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pharming Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.
Stocks

Key Financial Inc Acquires 779 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocks

Valley National Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocks

Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 286 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocks

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 359,673 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 359,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.79 per share, with a total value of $9,635,639.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Stocks

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $396,000 Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocks

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wells Financial Advisors INC

Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for 4.4% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocks

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocks

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Buys 255 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocks

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) shares rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.43 and last traded at $23.37. Approximately 3,314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 258,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.
modernreaders.com

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Receives $63.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.
Stocks

Short Interest in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Increases By 18.6%

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the July 15th total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Stocks

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Up to $20.70

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.70, but opened at $21.88. GH Research shares last traded at $21.74, with a volume of 101 shares. Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage...
Stocks

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading 8.4% Higher

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s share price traded up 8.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.05 and last traded at $23.05. 8,329 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,115,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.
Stocks

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Down to $4.31

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.31, but opened at $4.21. BRF shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 32,358 shares changing hands. Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of...
Stocks

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)’s share price traded down 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $70.71 and last traded at $71.29. 3,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,207,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.43.

