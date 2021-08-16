Brokerages Set ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) PT at $45.40
Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.40.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0