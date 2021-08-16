Brokerages Set ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) PT at $45.40

Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for 4.4% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.