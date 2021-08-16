Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)
Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 888,406 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 86,880 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 2.0% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $49,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0