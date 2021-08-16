Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Value Partners Investments Inc. Purchases 36,978 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

By Shelly Janes
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValue Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 367,219 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,978 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ubs Group Ag#Sec#Kcs Wealth Advisory#Sage Rhino Capital Llc#Nyse Ubs#Peg#The Thomson Reuters#Credit Suisse Group#Morgan Stanley#Goldman Sachs Group#Ubs Group Ubs Group Ag#Global Wealth Management#Investment Bank#Corporate Center#Holdingschannel Com#News Ratings#Ubs Group Daily Enter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Banco Macro Bansud is a leading bank in Argentina. With the most extensive private-sector branch network in the country, Banco Marco provides standard banking products and services to a nationwide customer base. “. Shares of Banco Macro stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $14.30. The company’s...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,412 Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ieq Capital LLC Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
modernreaders.com

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Decreased by Analyst

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pharming Group in a report released on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pharming Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 693 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s (GEAGY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 114 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Economymodernreaders.com

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Shares of WH opened at $68.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 57.06 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.47. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $45.23 and a 12-month high of $78.13.
Retailmodernreaders.com

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Short Interest Down 24.6% in July

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the July 15th total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TheStreet Upgrades American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) to “C”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.050-$0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $246 million-$248 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.01 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.280 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$226.05 Million in Sales Expected for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will announce sales of $226.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $206.27 million to $238.44 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted sales of $93.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 143%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,352,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,917 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.56% of Trip.com Group worth $118,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 343 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Price Target at $201.25

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $201.25.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Increases By 21.2%

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 622,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Comments / 0

Community Policy