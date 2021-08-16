Value Partners Investments Inc. Purchases 36,978 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)
Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 367,219 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 36,978 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.'s holdings in UBS Group were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
