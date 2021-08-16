Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:AQN)
Algonquin Power & Utilities has raised its dividend by 30.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 97.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.0%.www.modernreaders.com
