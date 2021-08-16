49ers TE Jordan Matthews shares the story behind catching passes from Trey Lance at his pre-draft workout

1.4k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Trey Lance may have gotten the bulk of the spotlight and headlines to come out of Saturday night's 19-16 49ers preseason loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, but the game might have been much more important for another quarterback -- former NFL first-round pick Josh Rosen -- who is fighting to prove he should stay on the 49ers' roster once it gets trimmed down to 53 players on August 31.