49ers TE Jordan Matthews shares the story behind catching passes from Trey Lance at his pre-draft workout

By David Bonilla
 3 days ago
578 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. When videos surfaced from Trey Lance's second pre-draft workout, some were a bit surprised to see then-wide receiver Jordan Matthews hauling in passes from the young quarterback. That's when the speculation started. Matthews spent time with the San Francisco 49ers over the past two seasons, so some wondered if the veteran receiver joined head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch on the trip to Fargo, North Dakota, for the workout.

