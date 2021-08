Afghan journalists who have worked for the British media will be considered for relocation to the UK if they come under “imminent threat”, Boris Johnson’s government has announced.Foreign secretary Dominic Raab has said cases would be considered “on an exceptional basis” as fears grow over the rapid advances made by the Taliban in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of almost all Western troops.Dawa Khan Menapal, the director of Afghanistan’s media and information centre, was shot dead in his car in Kabul on Friday. The Taliban said the top media official had been “punished for his deeds”.The UK’s most prominent media...