Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Orbital Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (OEG) on Monday reported a loss of $8.2 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 3 cents per share. The...

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers And Acquisitions#Orbital Energy#Oeg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Vitality Biopharma Inc. (VBIO) Announces $5M Equity Financing Line with Institutional Investor

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTC: VBIO) an innovation-driven drug development company dedicated to unlocking the therapeutic powers of cannabinoids, today announced that the Company had entered into a definitive agreement with an institutional investor for a $5,000,000 equity line financing.
Retailmodernreaders.com

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Logan Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien loans and, to a lesser extent, second lien loans and equity securities issued by lower middle market companies. Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as Mount Logan Capital Inc., is based in TORONTO. “
Retailmodernreaders.com

Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products as well as fuels. Its operating segment includes Retail, Wholesale and Food Service, and Other Activities. Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers. Wholesale and Food Service segment supplies wholesalers, bulk customers, and affiliated independent merchants. Other Activities segment includes businesses such as filling stations, printing and document management and alternative energy. Colruyt SA is headquartered in Halle, Belgium. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Poxel SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers drugs for metabolic diseases such as diabetes and related metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of Imeglimin, PXL770 and PXL007 which are in clinical trial stage. Poxel SA is headquartered in Lyon, France. “. Shares of PXXLF stock...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.950-$9.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.440-$2.540 EPS.
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Vine Energy

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Buy rating on Vine Energy on Monday, setting a price target of $18, which is approximately 22.20% above the present share price of $14.73. Hanold expects Vine Energy to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$3.95 for the third quarter of 2021. The...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “
Businessdallassun.com

Diversified Energy Company Announces Completion of Tanos Acquisition

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE:DEC) is pleased to announce that it has completed its co-investment with funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. ('Oaktree') to acquire certain Cotton Valley and Haynesville upstream assets and related facilities (the 'Assets') in the states of Louisiana and Texas from Tanos Energy Holdings III LLC ('Tanos') (the 'Acquisition') as previously announced on July 5, 2021.
Energy Industrybizwest.com

Xcel Energy burnishes C-suite

MINNEAPOLIS — Xcel Energy Inc. (Nasdaq: XEL) named president and chief operating officer Bob Frenzel as its new CEO, replacing chairman and CEO Ben Fowke, who moves to executive chairman. Executive Vice President Tim O’Connor, who was chief generation officer, was promoted to COO. Recognizing Women in Health Care who...
BusinessDaily Camera

Xcel Energy shuffles leadership

Xcel Energy Inc. (Nasdaq: XEL) named president and chief operating officer Bob Frenzel as its new CEO, replacing chairman and CEO Ben Fowke, who moves to executive chairman. Executive Vice President Tim O’Connor, who was chief generation officer, was promoted to COO. Xcel provides power to communities in several states,...
Businessbakingbusiness.com

Grupo Bimbo to acquire Aryzta’s Brazil businesses

SCHLIEREN, SWITZERLAND — Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV has reached an agreement to acquire the Brazil businesses of Aryzta AG. Financial terms of the transaction, which is expected to close by the end of the second quarter of Aryzta’s fiscal 2022 year, were not disclosed. “The successful sale of the...
TrafficMiami Herald

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $1.37 to $62.32 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for October delivery fell $1.27 to $65.18 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 6 cents to $2.02 a gallon. September heating oil fell 6 cents to $1.91 a gallon. September natural gas rose 2 cents to $3.85 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

Hagerty announces merger agreement with Aldel Financial

Hagerty, an automotive lifestyle brand and specialist insurer for classic and enthusiast vehicles, has today announced a merger agreement with Aldel Financial Inc., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), which will enable Hagerty to become a publicly traded company. Upon the closing of the deal, which has been unanimously approved...

Comments / 0

Community Policy