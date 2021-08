The 0x87e10bc6 glitch is one that can affect Xbox users trying to play Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. Let’s find out what causes it, and solutions to try. Despite being powerful pieces of hardware, the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S can still be prone to bugs and glitches. On the plus side, Microsoft does provide information on a variety of commonly reoccurring problems with their hardware and even offers a solution or two.