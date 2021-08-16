0xcert Achieves Market Capitalization of $882,979.88 (ZXC)
0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One 0xcert coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. 0xcert has a market cap of $882,979.88 and approximately $93,030.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0