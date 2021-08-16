Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Basis Cash Price Down 6% Over Last Week (BAC)

By Suzanne Cooper
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Basis Cash (CURRENCY:BAC) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Basis Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Basis Cash has a total market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $142,122.00 worth of Basis Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Basis Cash has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Cash#Bac#Credit Card#Currency#Basis Cash#Usdt#Dot#Btcb#Shib#Wbnb#Steth#Medium Com Basis Cash#Basiscash#Cryptocompare#Bacoin#Bitcoin Academy A S#Free Cryptobeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

BitSend (BSD) Trading Down 10.3% Over Last Week

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last week, BitSend has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One BitSend coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $103,028.51 and $121.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Emercoin (EMC) Reaches Market Cap of $3.11 Million

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0650 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and $55,974.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

xSigma Market Cap Reaches $2.15 Million (SIG)

XSigma (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last seven days, xSigma has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One xSigma coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000575 BTC on major exchanges. xSigma has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $20,783.00 worth of xSigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DMScript (DMST) Trading Down 19.5% Over Last Week

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. DMScript has a market cap of $465,516.88 and approximately $206,880.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DMScript has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

EXRNchain (EXRN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.59 Million

EXRNchain (CURRENCY:EXRN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 19th. One EXRNchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. EXRNchain has a market cap of $2.59 million and $59,506.00 worth of EXRNchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EXRNchain has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Taraxa (TARA) Reaches Market Cap of $5.38 Million

Taraxa (CURRENCY:TARA) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Taraxa coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Taraxa has a total market capitalization of $5.38 million and $752,867.00 worth of Taraxa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Taraxa has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Doc.com Token Reaches Market Cap of $2.69 Million (MTC)

Doc.com Token (CURRENCY:MTC) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Doc.com Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Doc.com Token has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Doc.com Token has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and $192,153.00 worth of Doc.com Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

TRAXIA Achieves Market Cap of $182,157.63 (TM2)

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last seven days, TRAXIA has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TRAXIA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. TRAXIA has a total market cap of $182,157.63 and $133.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Monero Classic Price Reaches $0.37 on Exchanges (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $7.09 million and $29,513.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000760 BTC on popular exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Urus Price Hits $6.00 (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. In the last week, Urus has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. Urus has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for about $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on popular exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Swingby (SWINGBY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.32 Million

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last week, Swingby has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One Swingby coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swingby has a market cap of $26.32 million and approximately $811,200.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rally (RLY) Price Up 6.3% Over Last Week

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last week, Rally has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One Rally coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001157 BTC on popular exchanges. Rally has a total market capitalization of $130.99 million and approximately $6.73 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AntiMatter Trading Up 4.1% Over Last Week (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. AntiMatter has a total market capitalization of $12.12 million and $835,503.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AntiMatter coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000872 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AntiMatter has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SeChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $49,056.64 (SNN)

SeChain (CURRENCY:SNN) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last week, SeChain has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. SeChain has a market cap of $49,056.64 and approximately $89.00 worth of SeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SeChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Peculium 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $333,132.00 (PCL)

Peculium (CURRENCY:PCL) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Peculium coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Peculium has a market cap of $4.08 million and $333,132.00 worth of Peculium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Peculium has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ccore (CCO) Market Capitalization Reaches $36,365.95

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Ccore has a market capitalization of $36,365.95 and approximately $127.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ccore has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. One Ccore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

ExNetwork Token Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges (EXNT)

ExNetwork Token (CURRENCY:EXNT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. During the last seven days, ExNetwork Token has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. One ExNetwork Token coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ExNetwork Token has a market capitalization of $9.83 million and $16,762.00 worth of ExNetwork Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

EOS (EOS) Price Tops $5.41 on Exchanges

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last seven days, EOS has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $5.41 or 0.00011124 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $5.17 billion and approximately $1.70 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

TNC Coin One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.20 Million (TNC)

TNC Coin (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TNC Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. TNC Coin has a total market capitalization of $32.16 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $34,629.00

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Ethereum Meta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded down 34.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Meta has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and $34,629.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy