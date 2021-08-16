Basis Cash Price Down 6% Over Last Week (BAC)

Doc.com Token (CURRENCY:MTC) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Doc.com Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Doc.com Token has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Doc.com Token has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and $192,153.00 worth of Doc.com Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.