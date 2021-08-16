Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) Short Interest Up 88.9% in July
Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the July 15th total of 14,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0