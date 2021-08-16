Queensryche Singer Challenges Skillet Frontman to Volunteer at Hospital COVID Floor

The use of masks to help negate the potential for COVID-19 spread is a topic that's remained a source of debate ever since measures were first recommended upon COVID's arrival in the U.S. And in a new edition of his "Cooper Stuff" podcast, Skillet vocalist John Cooper explained that he feels wearing a mask is "nothing more than theater," sharing his skepticism that the mask will keep him from harm and is a stepping stone toward governmental totalitarianism.