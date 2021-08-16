TokenPay Reaches Market Cap of $1.63 Million (TPAY)

Baz Token (CURRENCY:BAZT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 19th. Baz Token has a market capitalization of $1,197.98 and approximately $3.00 worth of Baz Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Baz Token has traded 37.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Baz Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.