TokenPay Reaches Market Cap of $1.63 Million (TPAY)
TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0739 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $123,206.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.www.modernreaders.com
