While I love my Android devices and the Google ecosystem, I also have my feet firmly planted in the Apple world as well. I spend about half of my time working on an iMac, I have an iPhone in addition to my Android phones, and many of my family and friends are on Apple devices as well. I suspect that many of you are in the same boat. So if you have iCloud calendars that you want to access from Google Calendar, what are you to do? It's actually pretty easy to move that data over. I'll show you how to add an iCloud calendar over to your Google Calendar.