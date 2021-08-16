Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Tropical downpours continue Tuesday

By Frank Johnson
wbtw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTropical Storm Fred will pass far to our west tonight and tomorrow. We will not see any direct impacts from the storm, but the broad circulation around the system is pushing tropical moisture into the Carolinas. Showers and thunderstorms will continue tonight through tomorrow. It will stay mostly cloudy, warm and humid. By Wednesday, Fred will be gone, and we will see more sunshine. There will still be scattered thunderstorms, and it will be warmer with some spots near 90. High pressure will control our weather through the end of the week with hot, humid weather and scattered thunderstorms each day. High temperatures will be near normal in the 80s and low 90s.

www.wbtw.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Thunderstorms#Tropical Storm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Boston, MAWCVB

Here's how much rain fell from Thursday's tropical downpours

BOSTON — The remnants of a tropical system that made landfall days earlier brought torrential rain to parts of New England on Thursday. The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred lashed the region, unleashing drenching rains that stranded drivers as floodwaters swamped their vehicles. Here's a summary of rainfall totals across...
Environmentwbtw.com

Hot weather will continue into the weekend

The hot, humid weather will continue into the weekend. A weak cold front will move into the Carolinas tonight and tomorrow. This will bring scattered thunderstorms tonight, and then again tomorrow. We will not see much of a cool down, and high temperatures will be back in the 80s to near 90. This front will push Tropical Storm Henri to the north and away from the Carolinas. We will see no weather impacts from the storm in our area, although there will be rough surf and strong rip currents at the beaches tomorrow and Saturday. High pressure will control our weather over the weekend and through next week. Typical summertime weather will continue with partly sunny skies, hot, humid weather and a chance for thunderstorms each afternoon. High temperatures will stay close to normal into next week in the 80s and 90s.
Environmentwbtw.com

Hot and humid with the chance for storms into the weekend

The hot, humid weather will continue into the weekend. A weak cold front will move into the Carolinas today. This will bring scattered thunderstorms today, especially this afternoon. We will not see much of a cool down, and high temperatures will be back in the upper 80s to low 90s. This front will push Tropical Storm Henri to the north and away from the Carolinas. We will see no weather impacts from the storm in our area, although there will be rough surf and strong rip currents at the beaches today and Saturday.
Fox 59

Drenching downpours remain selective

SOME RAIN – SOME OF IT HEAVY. The peak heating of the day has brought on a few downpours that at times they were blinding! Early Thursday afternoon a heavy summer storm delivered over 2″ of rain to the south-side while just a few miles up the road only lighter amounts of rain fell at the Indianapolis Airport – where the official weather observations are taken for the city. The .11″ of rain is nearly the total we’ve had in the past 33 days! The same storm drifted south into Johnson county and produced gusty winds that snapped tree limbs in and around Greenwood. Pictures below were sent along from the Imperial Hills neighborhood in Greenwood.

Comments / 0

Community Policy