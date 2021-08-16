Cancel
Mr. Will is wrong on the effects of climate change

Washington Post
Cover picture for the articleIn his Aug. 12 op-ed, “The climate threat’s certainty melts away,” George F. Will cited a former chief scientist at BP (the folks who brought us the Deepwater Horizon disaster) to make the case that climate change is really nothing to worry about. Among misleading “facts” Mr. Will offered: “The average warmest temperature across the United States . . . is about what it was in 1900.” Note “warmest.” But the overall average temperature has risen unequivocally, and dramatically.

