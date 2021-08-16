John David Washington Is a Regular Man on the Run in 'Beckett'

Have you ever accidentally stumbled or — in the case of the titular hero of Netflix’s Beckett — careened downhill, by way of a fatal car accident, into an international political scandal? Some things only happen to people in movies. What’s curious and invigorating, but also somewhat flawed, about Beckett is the way it maneuvers its path through the fate and psychological tumult of its central character, a man thrown into a whirlwind of grief that coincides with his accidental involvement in a scandal he knows nothing about, set in a country where he does not speak the language, and where the ostensible allies at his disposal are both far out of reach and, even when he reaches them, hardly as trustworthy as he would hope.