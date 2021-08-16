Newman Hangs Tough, Earns 10th-Place Run in Chaotic Indy Finish

The Gunnison Stingrays gave it their all this past weekend as they traveled to Lamar, Colorado to compete in the 2021 CO Scottie Aschermann Seasonal Championship. As a whole, the Stingrays finished sixth out of 17 teams. Individually, the girls finished fifth, with the boys finishing in 14th out of 16 teams. Roxie Uhrig led the way for the Stingrays recording nine first place finishes. She finished first in the 200 IM (2:42.00, -9.12), 100 free (1:04.61, -2.77), 50 fly (33.19, -3.42), 100 fly (1:14.35, -3.42), 50 free (29.78, -0.22), 100 breast (1:20.54, -5.34), 500 free (6:27.27, -1.90), 200 free (2:24.59, -4.81) and 100 IM (1:14.60, -4.64). Roxie Uhrig placed second in the 50 breast (38.19, -0.34). The next best finish came from Roxie sister, Romie Uhrig, who had nine top-3 finishes. Romie Uhrig, finished first in the 400 IM (5:30.77, -10.29), second in the 200 IM (2:34.60, -5.55), 100 free (1:02.07, -2.31), 100 breast (1:17.35, -3.17) and 200 yard breast (2:49.94, -5.15). She also finished third in the 200 fly (2:54.10, -16.78), 50 free (28.82, -6.08), 100 back (1:13.05, -6.08) and 200 free (2:18.40, -4.25). Madelyn Stice also had a great outing, finishing first place in the 1,000 free (12:44.75) and 500 free (5:55.11, -44.98) and second in the 200 back (2:37.47, -7.61) and 200 free (2:16.24, -9.96). The relay teams did just as well for the girls, both recording first place finishes. The 200 free relay team (Stice, Roxie and Romie Uhrig, and Kathryn Frey) swam to a first place finish (1:56.15) and shaved -4.85 off their time, while the 200 medley relay (Frey, Samantha Jones, Stice and Romie Uhrig) finished first touching the wall in a time of 2:16.26. Keaton Mickelson led the way for the boys, recording a first place finish in the 50 fly (38.74, -3.85) and 200 free (2:42.45, -19.22). He also finished second in the 100 IM (1:24.39, -7.27), 100 back (1:22.93, -8.65) and 50 back (38.78, -4.43). Keaton Mickelson finished third in the 50 free (34.92, -0.14) and 100 free (1:15.95, -3.87). Decker Mickelson had the next best performance, coming in second place in the 25 yard back (20.97, -7.85). For the boys 200 medley relay team (Jacob Frey, Cooper Mickelson, Decker Mickelson and Keaton Mickelson), finished third, recording a time of 2:58.97.