Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Newman Hangs Tough, Earns 10th-Place Run in Chaotic Indy Finish

By Speedway Digest Staff
Posted by 
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A chaotic final 20 laps at the Indianapolis Road Course Sunday gave Ryan Newman an opportunity in the Oscar Mayer Ford, and he took full advantage earning a 10th-place finish. It marked the first time for the NASCAR Cup Series to visit the road course at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway, a weekend schedule that featured practice on Saturday with qualifying ahead of Sunday’s race.

speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
307K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Newman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy#Nascar Cup Series#Nbcsn#Mrn#Channel 90
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Newman Finishes 25th at Watkins Glen

Ryan Newman overcame an early spin Sunday afternoon at Watkins Glen International to finish 25th in the Socios Ford Mustang. Newman – a 2005 winner at WGI in the Xfinity Series – began the day from the 28th position in NASCAR’s first race back from the two-week Olympic break. With no practice or qualifying for Sunday’s race, a competition caution was set for lap 10, with the stages running in two segments of 20 laps followed by the 50-lap finale.
GolfGolf Digest

Jaxon Brigman, who lost tour card after signing an incorrect score, dies

Jaxon Brigman, who infamously lost a chance at the PGA Tour thanks to an incorrect scorecard, has died. He was 50. Brigman was a standout amateur, winning three straight Texas individual state championships in the 1980s. He attended Oklahoma State University and was a member of the Cowboys’ 1991 NCAA championship team. Brigman also attained All-American honors in 1993.
MotorsportsPosted by
The Game Haus

A Look At The Chaotic Indy Road Course Race

Before the NASCAR Cup Series took to the road course at Indy, the race was already under some scrutiny. Both fans and drivers alike were expressing their distaste for yet another road course race. Luckily for the naysayers, they were indeed validated. In probably one of the worst displays of racing NASCAR has seen in years, almost half the grid was taken out by one corner.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: The ideal replacement candidate for Kyle Busch

With Kyle Busch done competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Bubba Wallace would be a perfect replacement in a part-time role at Joe Gibbs Racing next year. For quite some time, Kyle Busch had made clear that he would be retiring from NASCAR Xfinity Series competition once he reached 100 career victories.
SportsWPRI

Former Friar Emily Sisson finishes 10th in 10,000 meter Olympic race

(WPRI) — Former Friar Emily Sisson placed 10th in the women’s 10,000-meter run in the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday morning. Out of the three Americans that ran in the race, Sisson finished first. You can learn more about Emily here: https://www.wpri.com/japan-2020/former-friar-emily-sisson-set-to-compete-on-world-stage/
Sportsmychamplainvalley.com

Elle Purrier St. Pierre finishes 10th in women’s 1500m final

The community packed the Richford High School gym once again as its local star ran her final race in Tokyo. Montgomery native Elle Purrier St. Pierre crossed the finish line tenth out of the 13 competitors, but the excitement persisted even as it became clear she was not going to medal.
SportsHastings Tribune

Malone finishes Olympics in 10th in javelin

TOKYO — Geneva native Maggie Malone did not have her best throws Friday in the women’s javelin finals at the Tokyo Olympics, but making it to that stage, let alone the finals in the competition, is a feat to be admired. Malone’s best throw of the day was 59.82 meters,...
Swanton, OHswantonenterprise.com

Bulldogs open season with eighth place finish

BOWLING GREEN — Swanton took eighth with a 350 team score at the 19-team Central Catholic Irish Invitational on Thursday at Stone Ridge Golf Course in Bowling Green. Anthony Wayne won the event with a 293. For Swanton, Sam Betz had an 86 to lead the way. Mazin Rukieh finished...
NFLWWAY NewsChannel 3

Hoggard hopes tough schedule battle tests Vikings for deep playoff run

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) — After winning the MEC again in the spring season, Hoggard thinks it can repeat. “The sky is the limit,” said defensive assistant Tim Smith. “As long as these guys continue to come together we are going to be in a position to win a lot of games.”
Green Bay, WIdoorcountydailynews.com

Rattlers earn sweep; tough start dooms Booyah

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Green Bay Booyah played a combined total of three games on Wednesday and together the two teams went 2-1. Despite storms both teams got all their games played and the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers took care of business in both of theirs, sweeping the Great Lakes Loons. The Green Bay Booyah had a rough go from the beginning of their Wednesday game, losing 13-4 to Wisconsin Rapids. Both teams are in action against the same opponents on Thursday.
Gunnison, COGunnison Times

Stingrays swim to sixth place finish

The Gunnison Stingrays gave it their all this past weekend as they traveled to Lamar, Colorado to compete in the 2021 CO Scottie Aschermann Seasonal Championship. As a whole, the Stingrays finished sixth out of 17 teams. Individually, the girls finished fifth, with the boys finishing in 14th out of 16 teams. Roxie Uhrig led the way for the Stingrays recording nine first place finishes. She finished first in the 200 IM (2:42.00, -9.12), 100 free (1:04.61, -2.77), 50 fly (33.19, -3.42), 100 fly (1:14.35, -3.42), 50 free (29.78, -0.22), 100 breast (1:20.54, -5.34), 500 free (6:27.27, -1.90), 200 free (2:24.59, -4.81) and 100 IM (1:14.60, -4.64). Roxie Uhrig placed second in the 50 breast (38.19, -0.34). The next best finish came from Roxie sister, Romie Uhrig, who had nine top-3 finishes. Romie Uhrig, finished first in the 400 IM (5:30.77, -10.29), second in the 200 IM (2:34.60, -5.55), 100 free (1:02.07, -2.31), 100 breast (1:17.35, -3.17) and 200 yard breast (2:49.94, -5.15). She also finished third in the 200 fly (2:54.10, -16.78), 50 free (28.82, -6.08), 100 back (1:13.05, -6.08) and 200 free (2:18.40, -4.25). Madelyn Stice also had a great outing, finishing first place in the 1,000 free (12:44.75) and 500 free (5:55.11, -44.98) and second in the 200 back (2:37.47, -7.61) and 200 free (2:16.24, -9.96). The relay teams did just as well for the girls, both recording first place finishes. The 200 free relay team (Stice, Roxie and Romie Uhrig, and Kathryn Frey) swam to a first place finish (1:56.15) and shaved -4.85 off their time, while the 200 medley relay (Frey, Samantha Jones, Stice and Romie Uhrig) finished first touching the wall in a time of 2:16.26. Keaton Mickelson led the way for the boys, recording a first place finish in the 50 fly (38.74, -3.85) and 200 free (2:42.45, -19.22). He also finished second in the 100 IM (1:24.39, -7.27), 100 back (1:22.93, -8.65) and 50 back (38.78, -4.43). Keaton Mickelson finished third in the 50 free (34.92, -0.14) and 100 free (1:15.95, -3.87). Decker Mickelson had the next best performance, coming in second place in the 25 yard back (20.97, -7.85). For the boys 200 medley relay team (Jacob Frey, Cooper Mickelson, Decker Mickelson and Keaton Mickelson), finished third, recording a time of 2:58.97.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Wittmann: Zolder win "tasted sweet" after "tough" run in DTM

Wittmann had been one of the most consistent performers in the DTM since his debut in 2013, winning the championship with BMW in only his second season in the category before adding another title to his tally in ‘16. He was arguably even more impressive in the first year of...
BasketballPosted by
WyoPreps

Star Valley Earns 4th Place Finish at the 4A State Tourney

Star Valley certainly had the talent to make a dent at the 4A state tournament and entered the Big Dance as the #1 seed from the West. The Braves asserted themselves in the opening round with a solid 66-45 win over Cheyenne East. Star Valley shot a whopping 55% from the field in the 2nd half and Tristen Kleeman led the way with 20 points on 7-13 from the floor. Zach Johnson turned in a solid performance with 13 and Kolter Merritt finished with 10.
Sugarcreek, OHnorthroyaltonathletics.com

Girls Junior Varsity Golf finishes 10th place at Lady Pirate (Garaway High School) Invitational

On Monday, August 9th, Our Lady Bear Gold team traveled to Sugarcreek, Ohio (Amish Country) to take part in the Lady Pirate (Garaway High School) Invitational. The girls played at the Black Gold Golf Club and shot 425 for a 10th place finish out of 13 teams. Leading the way for the Bears were Liz White and Malia Weatherbie with 100’s, Allison Kryzwicki fired a 109, Mis Whitt shot a 116 and Rylie Haynes carded a 121.

Comments / 0

Community Policy